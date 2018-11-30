Local prosecutor files claim against Canyon County for gender discrimination

A tort claim filed against the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in late October claims that a female prosecutor has been discriminated against because of her gender.
In a letter to Prosecutor Bryan Taylor’s office, Monica Morrison claims that she “has been treated differently because of her gender and has been retaliated against for her complaints about unlawful activity.”
Morrison, who is on paid administrative leave, says she was placed on leave as retaliation for filing the complaints.
The focus of the complaint is against Chris Topmiller, the chief deputy of criminal divisions. The claim accuses Topmiller of profanity-laced outbursts in the workplace and acting in a “threatening manner” toward Morrison.
The claim states Topmiller’s behavior begin this spring, when Morrison said she told Topmiller a fellow prosecutor in the office was not adequately completing work. That prosecutor was later “placed in a prominent role” in the Criminal Division, according to the document.
The complaint continues by alleging that Topmiller “treats women differently than men ... (and) does not yell, raise his voice, shout profanity or physically act in a threatening manner with men.”
The complaint cites one instance in September when Morrison suggested a judge presiding over a case should be disqualified because he “was not following precedent.” That’s when Topmiller came into her office, pointed his finger and yelled profanity at her in a threatening manner, Morrison’s tort claims.
Morrison was placed on administrative leave with pay as Taylor reviewed the claims; Topmiller, however, still works in the office, the tort said. Morrison claims she was put on leave as retaliation for her claims.
Morrison began working at the prosecutor’s office in July 2012.
Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker confirmed in an email that Topmiller and Morrison are still employed by the prosecutor’s office. An investigation by an outside attorney was unable to corroborate Morrison’s claims after speaking with 17 current and former Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office staff, Decker said in email.
“While the CCPA intends to decline additional comment while the matter is pending, and looks forward to its resolution, we believe this limited public statement is mandated by the nature of the claim, which we deny, the personnel involved, and the timely work already done by this Office to address the claims,” Decker said in a statement.
