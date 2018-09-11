Suspect arrested after pointing gun, firing shot outside Boise apartment, police say

Boise Police arrested Monday night the 26-year-old man they believe fired a weapon into the air outside an apartment complex on Lakeharbor Lane.
Jason Lettelleir, of Boise, is accused of firing the weapon after pointing it at someone in the 3300 block of Lakeharbor Lane.
His arrest came around 8:30 p.m., when Boise Police were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call in the area and as officers were arriving on foot, a subject fired a gun into the air, police say. The subject, later identified as Lettelleir, and others in the parking lot were immediately detained .
Preliminary information showed that the subject who fired the weapon was in a nearby apartment when he went outside to investigate a group of individuals who he determined to be acting suspiciously in the parking lot.
When he approached the group, a fight broke out between individuals in the group and police allege Lettelleir displayed his weapon and pointed it at least one individual before firing it into the air. No one was injured.
He is not known to have any prior connections to the group of the people he confronted in the parking lot. He was booked into Ada County jail for aggravated assault, a felony.
Comments