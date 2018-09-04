16-year veteran of the Boise Police Department arrested, charged with DUI

A 16-year veteran of the Boise Police Department was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and has been suspended from the department, according to BPD spokeswoman Haley Williams.
Canyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jim Adams, 47, after responding to a call at 10:32 p.m. Aug. 23 near Boehner and Fargo roads in Wilder. Adams was off duty and driving a personally owned vehicle when he was pulled over.
Adams was investigated for DUI and booked into the Canyon County jail on a misdemeanor charge of DUI. He was released, and Adams then immediately contacted his chain of command at the Boise Police Department, according to Williams.
BPD is conducting an internal investigation. Adams is suspended with pay pending the department’s internal investigation.
Comments