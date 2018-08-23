16 Treasure Valley residents indicted for drug trafficking, money laundering after FBI raids
Sixteen Treasure Valley residents were accused of drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and counterfeit goods trafficking and were indicted after a large-scale investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
A federal grand jury has indicted 13 people — including members of the Aryan Knights and Severely Violent Criminals gangs — for drug distribution, conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms and other crimes.
Juli Flowers, Kym Larsen's mother, describes the moment she decided to find the strength to drag herself into the room where her grandson waited to have his diaper changed — despite her right knee being slashed open — to protect her daughter's baby.
Lee Boyd Malvo, who received multiple life sentences for his role in the 2002 "Beltway sniper" killings, may have his fate decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. He faces resentencing because he was only 17 years old when he was first sentenced.
Boise Police Chief Bill Bones was at the scene of the June 30, 2018, stabbing spree that left nine victims hospitalized soon after it occurred. The chief talked this week about that horrible night and his pride in the city of Boise.
"It is heartbreaking to know that people and children who fled horrors of war and conflict to find safety in America, and the Boise community, had to experience this violence all over again," said Megan Schwab, Community Engagement Specialist, IRC.
Officers were looking for an individual with an outstanding felony warrant when they located the suspects, who fled on foot. Officers pursued on foot, and one suspect opened fire on police, said Meridian Police Chief Jeff Lavey.
Boise Police Department Chief Bill Bones briefed the media late Saturday on a stabbing in an apartment off of State Street. Responders found nine victims, some of them with life-threatening injuries. A suspect was arrested.