Ada commission spends 3 hours on Dry Creek housing application. Here’s what happened

The Ada County Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday evening recommended approval of Boise Hunter Homes’ application for a preliminary plat for the company’s Dry Cree,k Ranch development.

If approved by Ada County commissioners, it would allow the company to build 652 single-family lots, 28 multi-family units and 85,000 square feet of commercial development.

Opponents of the development off Highway 55 in Northwestern Ada County questioned whether a well that supplies domestic water for homeowners has caused a drop in water volume for neighboring properties.

Others who testified said they were worried about fire and paramedic response times until a new fire station is built at the development, whether local schools will become overcrowded and the effect on wildlife.

For 17 years, the well at Tony Eiguren’s house on North Brookside Lane in Northwestern Ada County had supplied two gallons of water per minute for household use.

In July, the volume dropped significantly.

We’re down to half a gallon every 10 minutes,” Eiguren told the commission.

Eiguren, owner of Boise’s Basque Market, attributed the decrease to the construction of several homes across Highway 55, at the Dry Creek Ranch development.

Heath Clark, a Boise attorney who represents the developer, said there was no evidence that a well that serves Dry Creek Ranch has contributed to Eiguren’s water loss.

The housing development’s well is located 1.7 miles east of Eiguren’s property, Clark said. And the development uses less water than when the land was farmed.

A number of factors could affect Mr. Eiguren’s well,” Clark said. “We don’t know the cause of that.”

The developer is required to monitor water output twice a year from 11 wells in the area. The readings have not shown a loss of supply.

There were also concerns raised about treated wastewater going into Dry Creek. Clark said the water was safe and Dry Creek Ranch’s treatment system was approved by the state Department of Environmental Quality.

The Eagle Fire Department will determine when to build a new fire station at Dry Creek ranch, Clark said. Until then, adequate service will be provided by the department’s station on Floating Feather Road, 2.2 miles away.

A number of those who testified, including home builders, subcontractors and Dry Creek Ranch homeowners, praised the development.

“The Dry Creek Ranch is turning into a development where my wife and I want to raise our children,” said Brent Frame, who bought a house there.

Chris Atkinson, co-owner of Atkinson’s Mirror and Glass, said the development had provided his company the opportunity to install large windows providing spectacular views of the Boise Foothills.

Under earlier approval of the entire 1,815-unit development, Boise Hunter Homes is required to comply with 70 added conditions.

“The concerns I had were addressed by the staff and the applicant,” Commissioner Brenda Blitman said.

The commission voted 4-0 to recommend approval of the preliminary plat. Chairman Charles Baun declared a conflict of interest because he had done work for the developer and did not participate in the hearing.

Travis Hunter, co-owner of Boise Hunter Homes, said he was happy with the decision.

“I think the Planning and Zoning Commission did a good job,” Hunter said. “They checked to see that we vetted everything.”

Stephanie Rael, who opposed the application, said she was disappointed with the decision. She said there were enough concerns that the commission should have held off making a decision.

“I would have really wished the commissioners had tabled the issue,” said Rael, who said she would continue her fight when it comes before county commissioners.