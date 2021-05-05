Canyon County
How much does Nampa pay its employees? Search our new database
Nampa has about 730 employees as of January, city payroll data show.
The highest-paid employee? Joe Huff, chief of the police department. He makes $143,769 a year.
The lowest-paid employees are part-time pages at the library. They make $9.22 an hour.
Mayor Debbie Kling, who is full time, makes $89,606, or $43.08 hourly. The six members of the Nampa City Council, who are part time, make $11,203 annually.
The average city employee makes $25.02 an hour, or $52,038 a year.
See the hourly pay rate for city of Nampa employees as of January (note: the first page of the full report is blank due to technical difficulties):
The Statesman obtained this payroll data from the city through a public records request.
