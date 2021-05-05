Canyon County

How much does Nampa pay its employees? Search our new database

Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff is sworn in by former Mayor Bob Henry at Nampa City Hall in 2016. Huff is the highest paid employee on Nampa’s payroll.
Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff is sworn in by former Mayor Bob Henry at Nampa City Hall in 2016. Huff is the highest paid employee on Nampa’s payroll. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Nampa has about 730 employees as of January, city payroll data show.

The highest-paid employee? Joe Huff, chief of the police department. He makes $143,769 a year.

The lowest-paid employees are part-time pages at the library. They make $9.22 an hour.

Mayor Debbie Kling, who is full time, makes $89,606, or $43.08 hourly. The six members of the Nampa City Council, who are part time, make $11,203 annually.

The average city employee makes $25.02 an hour, or $52,038 a year.

See the hourly pay rate for city of Nampa employees as of January (note: the first page of the full report is blank due to technical difficulties):

The Statesman obtained this payroll data from the city through a public records request.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Hayley Harding
Hayley Harding
Hayley covers local government for the Idaho Statesman with a primary focus on Boise and Ada County. Her political reporting won first place in the 2019 Idaho Press Club awards. Previously, she worked for the Salisbury Daily Times, the Hartford Courant, the Denver Post and McClatchy’s D.C. bureau. Hayley graduated from Ohio University with degrees in journalism and political science.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service