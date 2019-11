Canyon County Women’s horse riding team Escaramuza Charra Sueño Dorado brings Mexican tradition to Idaho November 17, 2019 12:51 AM

Escaramuza Charra Sueño Dorado, an all-female performance riding troupe, is one of two escaramuza teams in Idaho. Sueño Dorado (Golden Dream) is still building—with the dream of one day competing in the sport's biggest event in Mexico City.