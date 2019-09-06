Seven candidates for mayor, 12 for City Council: The full list of who’s running in Boise

Idaho, you can register to vote online now. Here’s how. This PSA video gives a 30-second summary of Idaho's new option for online voter registration. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This PSA video gives a 30-second summary of Idaho's new option for online voter registration.

Boiseans will have to select their favorite candidates from a crowded ballot this November.

Mayor David Bieter, already the city’s longest-serving mayor, is on the hunt for a fifth term. He faces six challengers, including City Council President Lauren McLean, Ada County Highway District President Rebecca Arnold and former Mayor Brent Coles, who left office in 2003 after being charged with misuse of public money.

One City Council seat, Seat 1, has six contenders. It opened after McLean, its incumbent, decided to run for mayor.

Scot Ludwig will retire from Seat 3, and two people are running to succeed him.

The only council incumbent is Elaine Clegg, who is looking to keep Seat 5. She faces two challengers.

Council candidates need a plurality, not a majority, to win their seats. If no one gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the mayoral race, however, the city will hold a runoff election between the two candidates who get the most votes.

Here who is running in Boise:

Mayor

Rebecca Arnold

David Bieter

Adriel Martinez

Lauren McLean

Cortney Nielsen

Wayne Richey

City Council, Seat 1

Patrick Bageant

Karen Danley

Tecle Gebremichael

Chris Moeness

Ryan Peck

Brittney Scigliano

City Council, Seat 3

Jimmy Hallyburton

Meredith Stead

City Council, Seat 5

Elaine Clegg

Brady Fuller

Debbie Lombard-Bloom

The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5.