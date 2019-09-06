Seven candidates for mayor, 12 for City Council: The full list of who’s running in Boise

Boise & Garden City
Boiseans will have to select their favorite candidates from a crowded ballot this November.
Mayor David Bieter, already the city’s longest-serving mayor, is on the hunt for a fifth term. He faces six challengers, including City Council President Lauren McLean, Ada County Highway District President Rebecca Arnold and former Mayor Brent Coles, who left office in 2003 after being charged with misuse of public money.
One City Council seat, Seat 1, has six contenders. It opened after McLean, its incumbent, decided to run for mayor.
Scot Ludwig will retire from Seat 3, and two people are running to succeed him.
The only council incumbent is Elaine Clegg, who is looking to keep Seat 5. She faces two challengers.
Council candidates need a plurality, not a majority, to win their seats. If no one gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the mayoral race, however, the city will hold a runoff election between the two candidates who get the most votes.
Here who is running in Boise:
Mayor
- Rebecca Arnold
- David Bieter
- Adriel Martinez
- Lauren McLean
- Cortney Nielsen
- Wayne Richey
City Council, Seat 1
- Patrick Bageant
- Karen Danley
- Tecle Gebremichael
- Chris Moeness
- Ryan Peck
- Brittney Scigliano
City Council, Seat 3
- Jimmy Hallyburton
- Meredith Stead
City Council, Seat 5
- Elaine Clegg
- Brady Fuller
- Debbie Lombard-Bloom
The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5.
