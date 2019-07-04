Thousands celebrate Fourth of July at Downtown Boise parade

Children decked out in red, white and blue gear (and, for one boy, a Jango Fett Star Wars helmet) pass out candy to onlookers at the Liberty Day Parade in Downtown Boise on July 4, 2019.
Onlookers wait for the Liberty Day Parade to start in Downtown Boise on July 4, 2019.
A parade participant hands out flags to children watching the Liberty Day Parade in Downtown Boise on July 4, 2019.
Children watch a float from the Boise Hare Krishna Temple pass by during the Liberty Day Parade in Downtown Boise on July 4, 2019.
Children snack on candy as a member of the Rotary Club of Boise passes out more treats during the Liberty Day Parade in Downtown Boise on July 4, 2019.
Boiseans pose with their dogs – wearing matching outfits – during the Liberty Day Parade in Downtown Boise on July 4, 2019.
A man supporting Boise Mayor Dave Bieter’s re-election parade float hands out candy during the Liberty Day Parade in Downtown Boise on July 4, 2019.
Boise Mayor Dave Bieter hands out candy during the Liberty Day Parade in Downtown Boise on July 4, 2019. Bieter was accompanied by a float supporting his re-election campaign.
A girl decked out in red, white and blue rides her scooter down Jefferson Street in Downtown Boise during the Liberty Day Parade on July 4, 2019.
