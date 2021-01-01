Idaho Statesman photographers: 2020 in photographs —a tough year, but plenty to remember

2020. Yeah, exactly.

Whew.

We had it all, and then some — pandemic, closures, mask mandates, social unrest and conflict. As hard as it is to not let the hardship outweigh the light this year, the bad wasn’t all we covered. We also took photos of basketball championships and wrestling and soccer; a football season, sort of — and laughter, love, art and beauty.

Idaho Statesman photographers Katherine Jones and Darin Oswald — together representing more than 50 years of experience right here in Boise —were with you as we navigated all that 2020 brought. We were right there in the middle of the protests, the governor’s COVID-19 news conferences, the championships and the community’s resilience to share your lives and your stories — our stories, our lives.

Here are some of our favorite images from this year. We hope they give you a sense of all that we are as Idahoans, even amid our differences.

And now, on to 2021.

P.S. This is Katherine Jones’ last year at the Statesman. She retired Dec. 23, one month shy of 31 years at the Statesman.