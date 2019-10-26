Boise marching bands battle on the Blue during Boise State bye week

Kuna Gold Band and color guard was the biggest band in the 4A portion of the District III Marching Band Festival at Albertsons Stadium. Their performance was called “War of the Worlds.” kjones@idahostatesman.com

That drift of music wafting on the wind from the Boise State University campus on Saturday? That was 27 bands from across the Treasure Valley competing in the annual Mel Shelton District III Marching Band Festival.

That’s nearly 2,000 musicians and color guards vying to be named the best in the four size categories (2A, 3A, 4A and 5A), plus the Mel Shelton Sweepstakes awards.

Each band had a time limit to perform their songs on the blue turf. They were judged on general effect, musical performance, percussion and visual performance.

The competition was renamed in 2012 to honor Mel Shelton, former director of bands at Boise State. BSU’s Keith Stein Blue Thunder Marching Band provided volunteers and performed at the end of the night as results were tallied.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bands have been competing at the festival for more than 50 years.

Here are unofficial results. 2A overall: 1. Cole Valley Christian. 2. Marsing. 3. New Plymouth. Auxiliary: 1. Cole Valley Christian. 2. Marsing. 3. New Plymouth. Best percussion: New Plymouth. Best visual performance: Cole Valley Christian. Best musical performance: Cole Valley Christian. Best general effect: Cole Valley Christian.

3A overall: 1. Payette. 2. Weiser. 3. Homedale. Auxiliary: 1. Weiser. 2. Payette. 3. Homedale. Best percussion: Payette. Best visual performance: Payette. Best musical performance: Payette. Best general effect: Weiser.

4A overall: 1. Kuna. 2. Ridgevue. 3. Caldwell. 4. Middleton. Auxiliary: 1. Kuna. 2. Ridgevue. 3. Caldwell. 4. Middleton. Best percussion: Kuna. Best visual performance: Kuna. Best musical performance: Ridgevue. Best general effect: Kuna.

5A small overall: 1. Columbia. 2. Eagle. 3. Borah. 4. Meridian. Auxiliary: 1. Eagle. 2. Mountain View. 3. Columbia. 4. Capital. Best percussion: Eagle. Best visual performance: Columbia. Best musical performance: Columbia. Best general effect: Columbia.

5A large overall: 1. Timberline. 2. Skyview. 3. Vallivue. 4. Nampa. Auxiliary: 1. Skyview. 2. Fruitland. 3. Rocky Mountain. Best percussion: Timberline. Best visual performance: Timberline. Best musical performance: Timberline. Best general effect: Timberline.

Mel Shelton Sweepstakes award: 1. Timberline. 2. Skyview. 3. Columbia.