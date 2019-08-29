See the balloons, you will. Yoda, and many others, soar from Ann Morrison Park.

Up, up and away: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic The annual balloon festival launches at dawn from Ann Morrison Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The annual balloon festival launches at dawn from Ann Morrison Park.

The now-traditional Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic means balloons in the air every morning through Sunday of Labor Day weekend. More than 40 hot air balloons launch and fly (weather permitting) about 7:15 each morning, just after dawn.

The first event was hosted in 1991 by Scott and Laura Spencer, both pilots. The colorful and shaped balloons fly and float out of the park above Downtown Boise and surrounding neighborhoods, and land in parks or vacant lots, depending on where the winds take them.

Along with morning launches, 6-10 p.m. Friday will feature the Night Glow, where tethered balloons take turns lighting up. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Please leave dogs at home. They are sensitive to the high-pitched noise emitted by the propane burners, which is undetectable to human ears.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This year’s lineup of balloons features the usual array of colorful patterns and landscape images, as well as characters such as Yoda.

For more information, visit SpiritofBoise.com.