Payette veteran will lose his leg. The response from volunteers was ‘overwhelming’

Ron Hollis helped as 80 volunteers renovated his ranch. Hollis, a veteran, will have his leg amputated in October. Volunteers made his home more accessible. mkatz@idahostatesman.com

For 35 years, Ron Hollis has refused to let a bad leg get in the way of his happiness.

Hollis, an Air Force veteran living in Payette, was involved in an explosion while on duty in 1984. He lost the lower portion of his leg, though doctors were able to reattach it. He has undergone more than 30 surgeries since and is still battling a multitude of infections, including osteomyelitis. With just 3/4 inch of bone left in the leg, it is basically hanging by a thread.

But if you saw Hollis on Saturday at his ranch, you’d have no idea his leg was an issue. Hollis spent more than 15 years in law enforcement and owns Hollis RV. He tends his ranch with help from his wife, Nancy. He still rides horses. His leg has never conflicted with his life.

“He’s just always been that way from the beginning,” Nancy Hollis said. “(He said) ‘This isn’t going to slow me down. So I’m just gonna do what I want to do.”

Unfortunately, Hollis’ leg has deteriorated to the point that it must now be amputated. Because of that, much of his ranch in its current state will be inaccessible; he will be unable to have a prosthetic until doctors are sure the infections in his leg have subsided, which will leave him wheelchair-bound for the time being.

Hollis and his wife have spent many weekends volunteering on service projects for veterans in need. On Saturday, the same people he has dedicated so much of his time to paid it forward.

Operation Grateful Hearts, in conjunction with Mission Continues, Team Rubicon and the Payette American Legion, gathered 80 or so volunteers to renovate Hollis’ ranch to give it the proper modifications that will allow it to be more accessible. Home Depot donated portions of the supplies, including cabinets.

Volunteers helped make Air Force veteran Ron Hollis’ home more accessible. Michael Katz mkatz@idahostatesman.com

That meant a new deck on the backside of the home, dog kennels, new fencing in the horse area, new sheds and shelters and a new chicken coop, among other things. Each will be renovated for easier access. The Hollises, who have frequently volunteered with Mission Continues, were in awe of the support they received.

“I love it on the other end. It’s a little harder on this end. It’s humbling and overwhelming,” Ron Hollis said, tears welling in his eyes. “I like seeing and doing this for other people.”

Operation Grateful Hearts was founded by Wendy Jo Ackley in January 2018. She spent the better part of 25 years helping military families following the drowning of her brother, who died in a non-military accident following boot camp in 1992. After his death, contributions poured in from Mountain Home Air Force Base and Gowen Field, said Ackley, whose father and brothers were also in the military. It was family in every sense of the word.

After that, Ackley decided she was going to pay it forward.

“We will make it happen if it’s possible, just like today. And we don’t care how small it is,” she said. “I saw the difference it was making in their lives, not just because they had warm clothes for their kids, they had food on the table. But it gave them a new spirit. They realized that people actually appreciated what they’ve done.”

Mitzi Cheldelin, an administrative assistant at the Idaho Division of Veteran Services, said it can be hard for veterans to ask for help, even when they need it most. Cheldelin often refers needy families to organizations like Operation Grateful Hearts. Every month, local organizations dedicated to helping veterans meet at the Boise Police Department for Joining Forces for Treasure Valley Veterans.

“They feel like there’s always somebody that is worse off than they are ... they have an amputated leg, but they know somebody that has lost both legs or whatever,” she said. “And so they’re afraid to ask for help. (They think) I’m not worthy of it. ... A lot of people don’t ask until it’s almost too late.”

Ron Hollis, middle, helped as 80 volunteers renovated his ranch. Hollis, a veteran, will have his leg amputated in October. Volunteers made his home more accessible. Michael Katz mkatz@idahostatesman.com

On Saturday, Hollis had tears in his eyes as he spoke of the volunteers’ kindness. But he also made sure to be an active participant in the remodel of the ranch. He was using power saws, carrying plywood and manning the power drill. He’s already told doctors he’s going to be a cowboy again, his wife said.

If 35 years of a bad leg haven’t gotten him down yet, why would it start now?

“I’m never going to quit. I didn’t let this leg slow me down all my adult life,” he said. “I did everything I ever wanted to do. I’m not going to let it slow me down after, either. It’s going to be different, but not slow me down.”