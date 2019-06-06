After losing her head, Betty the Washerwoman is back at work

Betty the washerwoman is Boise’s newest pin-up The Wegners, owners of Boise restaurant Cucina di Paolo and of Betty, the iconic laundry woman who has toiled over Vista Avenue since the 1950s when she graced a long-gone laundromat, are helping the community in a creative way. They gathered frie Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Wegners, owners of Boise restaurant Cucina di Paolo and of Betty, the iconic laundry woman who has toiled over Vista Avenue since the 1950s when she graced a long-gone laundromat, are helping the community in a creative way. They gathered frie

Betty the Washerwoman is back and better than ever.

The famous motorized washerwoman located above Cucina di Paolo on Vista Avenue is back to work after vandalism left her headless in late May. Cucina Di Paolo owner Paul Wegner told the Statesman on Wednesday that he and his wife received around $800 in donations from the community to restore Betty.

That money gave Betty a complete makeover: a new motor, new bearings and three heads, just in case someone throws a rock at her again.

Betty the Washerwoman, who has been washing clothes high atop Vista Avenue in Boise since the 1950s, has been repaired thanks to donations from the community. Paul and Mary Jean Wegner

Cucina di Paolo is in what used to be a Maytag laundry building, which is how Betty first took her place. She has been there since the 1950s.

“Boise loves Betty,” Wegner said. “I just don’t know another icon in the valley that brings such sentiment to the community.”

The donations also allowed Wegner to purchase a surveillance system, just in case vandals strike again. The vandals who threw a rock at Betty’s head last month have not been caught, Wegner said.

Betty the Washerwoman, who has been washing clothes high atop Vista Avenue since the 1950s, was vandalized Thursday night. MaryJean Wegner

Betty was named one of the “5 Treasure Valley Icons” for newcomers in the May 2019 issue of Treasure Magazine, and appears in the Idaho Statesman book “150 Boise Icons.” Her outfits change monthly; she is currently wearing rainbow colors for Pride Month.