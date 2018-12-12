There’s a new park coming near the Boise River. This is the woman they’re naming it for

Boise officials on Wednesday announced the creation of a new city park on the eastern end of Warm Springs Avenue near Idaho 21.
The park will be named for Sue Howell, who’s married to local businessman Aaron Howell, the president of Meridian’s Northwest Lineman College.
It’s the latest addition to the Ribbon of Jewels, a string of parks along the Boise River that bear the names of prominent Treasure Valley women, including Julia Davis, Ann Morrison and Esther Simplot. It will be the 11th “jewel” and the eastern gateway to the line of parks.
Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said at a news conference Wednesday that the park, which will be developed on a 16-acre parcel, has been more than two years in the making.
Aaron Howell purchased the land a year ago with the intent of donating it to the city, Holloway said, but there were some early obstacles to accomplishing that.
“One of the challenges we had when Aaron first came forward was the park was not in city limits,” Holloway said.
Parks and Rec worked with the Idaho Transportation Department, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Suez Water to annex the land between Howell’s parcel and city limits. The annexation was approved in January.
Aaron Howell said the park will include nods to his wife’s interests as well as features from around Idaho.
“This park will encompass two of Sue’s loves, fitness and learning,” Howell said at the news conference Wednesday.
The Howells said the park will have a fitness court and water features, such as a pond titled “Pond Oreille” after the North Idaho lake. It will also include a “Lady Idaho” statue at its eastmost end, inspired by the woman on Idaho’s state flag.
“A section of Greenbelt managed by Ada County runs along the new park’s south side, and access to the Boise River will be preserved for anglers who enjoy visiting the area,” Parks and Recreation said in a Wednesday news release.
The park is being designed by Stack Rock Group, a local landscaping and architecture firm. Holloway said the proposed design will be open for public comment sometime after Jan. 1.
Boise City Council “will consider the donation” at its regular meeting Dec. 18, according to the news release.
