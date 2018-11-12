CWI wants a recount of last week’s levy. Here’s when you might see results.

The College of Western Idaho’s board of trustees voted unanimously Monday to request a recount of the ballots Ada and Canyon county voters cast last week in a proposal to expand the college.
The ballot measure fell just 144 votes — less than one-tenth of one percent — short of the 55 percent needed for passage of a levy that would have raised taxes to pay for a $49 million health science building. The narrow margin qualified for a free recount under Idaho statute.
Trustee Skip Smyser said he wants the measure to pass, but it would be alarming if the counties’ vote-counting systems were inaccurate enough to turn the failure into success.
“You would hope that our system would not allow for an error of this size,” Smyser said in a telephone interview Monday.
Ada County likely will begin the recount the week of Nov. 26, County Clerk-elect Phil McGrane said in a telephone interview Monday. It could take as long as a month to complete, he said.
The county first must count 5 percent of the votes by hand, and then check those totals against a machine count of the same sample to make sure the machines are counting ballots accurately. Counting and checking that sample — more than 9,600 votes — could take two weeks, McGrane said.
If the counts are within 1 percent of each other, the machines count the rest of the ballots. If the difference is more than 1 percent, though, all 192,000 ballots must be counted by hand.
“I don’t have any reason to anticipate that, but it certainly makes me anxious,” McGrane said. “We will be very thorough in our initial hand count.”
How long would a full recount by hand take?
“I can’t even estimate,” McGrane said.
either the college nor the campaign for the levy will have to pay for the recount. State law puts the counties on the hook for that cost. McGrane said he couldn’t estimate the cost.
Comments