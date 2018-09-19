He admitted he broke Idaho’s sunshine law. That’s not good enough, colleague says

Deputy Idaho Attorney General Paul Panther told the Ada County Highway District that it will not punish Jim Hansen, a member of the district’s governing commission, for violating the state’s Open Meetings Law.
In July, Hansen sent fellow members of the highway district’s five-member commission emails discussing district business they should have deliberated over in a public meeting. The matter landed on Panther’s desk following a request from Commissioner Rebecca Arnold.
Panther wrote in a letter to Commission President Sara Baker on Monday that Hansen had “cured” the violations by admitting to them. Last week, Baker wrote a letter to Panther asking the Attorney General’s Office to “make an example of Commissioner Hansen” and “prosecute to the fullest extent” the violations.
The Open Meetings Law provides for fines of government officials who break it.
“Our office is vested with the public’s trust,” Panther’s letter reads. “These responsibilities are not served by pursuing a civil action against public officers who have admitted their mistakes and who have sought as individuals to remedy any potential injury caused by their improper conduct.”
That didn’t satisfy Baker.
“The attorney general has effectively said that the Open Meetings Law doesn’t really exist in the state of Idaho, because all you have to do is say you’re sorry,” she said Wednesday. “I don’t think any elected official has anything to fear from the Open Meetings Law in the state of Idaho as long as this attorney general is in office.”
Background
On July 11, the ACHD commission authorized a measure on the November ballot that will let Ada County voters decide whether to raise their own car registration fees. Hansen and Goldthorpe voted against the measure. Commissioners Sara Baker, Rebecca Arnold and Paul Woods voted in favor of it.
Two weeks later, Hansen emailed Woods and Goldthorpe to say he would support the measure if the commission backed several transit-related initiatives important to him. In sending those emails to other commissioners, Panther concluded, Hansen violated Idaho’s open meetings law because he was discussing district spending with a quorum of commissioners outside a public forum. Hansen admitted he should’ve known better but said he didn’t intentionally break the law. He said he wasn’t trying to trade votes, as Baker accused him of doing.
The day after receiving Hansen’s email, Goldthorpe forwarded it to other commissioners’ private email addresses — also invoking a quorum and earning a rebuke from Panther.
But Goldthorpe saw Hansen’s email as a discussion of the campaign for the ballot measure on registration fees — a political issue, not a matter of district business, according to Baker’s letter. That’s why he forwarded the note to fellow commissioners’ private addresses.
“He was legitimately concerned about using public resources, including computer resources, for the advocacy for or against various ballot measures,” Baker’s letter reads. “Commissioner Goldthorpe’s concern in this regard was specifically rooted in President Baker’s directive to refrain using public resources in such a manner.”
Panther’s most recent letter disagreed with Baker on this point, too
Police step in
At a raucous meeting Sept. 12, Baker and Arnold voted to send Baker’s letter to the Attorney General’s Office. Only Paul Woods voted against sending it, saying the punishment it called for was excessive. Hansen and Goldthorpe had recused themselves from the hearing.
Dozens of Hansen supporters were in the crowd. Some shouted angrily at Baker and Arnold. A few were removed by Garden City police officers..
Baker’s letter suggested that Hansen’s emails tainted the Commission’s vote in August to pass next year’s budget. If that’s the case, Panther said, “this office recommends the commission cure the violation by voiding the budget decision, re-noticing the matter, and engaging in in deliberation and decision-making in public, after all information in the emails has been made known to the public.”
Baker said she has no plans to void the budget vote.
Hansen said in a statement that he was satisfied with Panther’s analysis.
“While it has been painful and personally very expensive for me to be a test case, I am glad the Attorney General’s interpretation of the law will encourage less private deliberations in back rooms among elected officials and greater independent thinking and open public engagement on public issues,” he said.
