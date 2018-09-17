Emails flood City Hall: Protect historic Downtown buildings, Boiseans plead

Planning officials have received more than 400 emails since Friday beseeching the city to protect 11 architecturally significant houses in eastern Downtown Boise by creating a local historic district that would discourage their demolition.
Ted Vanegas, Boise’s senior historic preservation planner, called the outpouring “huge” and said Monday that it is “quite unusual to get that much response and reaction” to the city’s efforts to protect its important buildings.
The historic district – the first proposed by the city since 2002 – would protect the buildings along Main and Idaho streets largely between First and Second streets. It came about because of what the mayor’s office described as an “imminent threat” to a graceful 1897 Queen Anne that once was home to the governor of Idaho.
But on Monday, the owner of the house, a three-story frame building with a wrap-around porch and mock gables, flatly denied that he planned to demolish the building and build condominiums in its place. More than a century ago, the Eoff-Brady House was divided into 10 apartments. It is fully occupied, and there is a waiting list to rent.
“We have decided that keeping the building is in our best interests, doing more renovations as apartments or converting it to condos down the road,” said Bill Hon, who owns the historic building at 140 W. Main St. “We will not demolish the building.”
Hon insists that the uproar over his historic building has been misguided from the start. He said he and his development team met with the city earlier in the summer and was considering five or six different alternatives. Only one was demolition.
“We don’t want to bring a bunch of commotion around here and disturb people,” Hon said Monday. “They see things in the paper, ‘Man wants to tear down house; time clock ticking’. … That’s never been true.”
Vanegas disputed that account.
“Mr. Hon told myself and three other planners about his intention to deconstruct the building and construct condos on the site,” Vanegas said. “He gave a tour of the building to about 12 people and mentioned his intention at that time as well.”
“The City initially found out about his intention to remove the building when some concerned citizens placed calls to our office.”
On Aug. 7, the City Council approved an emergency ordinance to prohibit the owners of the historic buildings from tearing them down, moving them or making alterations. The moratorium will stand until Feb. 5, Vanegas said. During that time, the council will work on implementing the historic district.
The first hurdle such a district faces comes on Oct. 1. That’s when the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a hearing and make a recommendation to the Historic Preservation Commission about whether to move forward with the proposed protections.
Members of the public will be able to testify at the hearing. But they can also comment in writing and email their thoughts to the city at tvanegas@cityofboise.org. Vanegas said all written comment must be received by 5 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Preservation Idaho pleaded with the public via email Friday to “help save the Eoff-Brady House and advance preservation in Boise.”
“The owner of the Historic Eoff-Brady House wants it gone!” Preservation Idaho said in the missive. “He wants to build condos on the lot and proposes taking the house apart and selling the pieces as salvage.”
The group said it needed 200 supporters to send their comments to City Hall and asked them to consider attending the planning and zoning hearing. More than twice that number rose to the occasion. Most of the emails used Preservation Idaho’s boilerplate language, Vanegas said. But there were personal pleas in the bunch.
“In this period of rapid growth and change, I believe historic buildings are instrumental in providing character and a sense of place that not only residents, but visitors to the Boise [area] want to see,” wrote Barbara Perry Bauer, owner of the company TAG Historical Research and Consulting in Boise. “Please do not let this house and the rest of the neighborhood be left unprotected.”
“We need the soul of Boise’s past and its present day personality preserved – not torn down to make way for soul-less modern junk buildings,” wrote William R. Harmon. “We need leadership to step in to prevent destruction of these beautiful properties for generations of the future. Please do all you can to save these homes.”
The neighborhood is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but such a designation offers no protection.
Paula Benson, board president of Preservation Idaho, said it is imperative for members of the public to make their views known to the city if they want to protect what she called an “irreplaceable treasure.”
“If the city is going to move forward with the local historic district, they have to know the public is behind them,” Benson said. “If it doesn’t pass, there’s a good chance a demolition permit could be pulled the next day.”
Comments