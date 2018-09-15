Find your groove at the Hyde Park Street Fair

The Idaho State Historical Museum closed in August 2014. It’s scheduled to reopen Oct. 12, following an upgrade that added 18,000 square feet to the 30,000-square-foot building. A bid problem caused the project to take a year longer than planned.
More than 100 goats belonging to a goat rental business in Boise escaped their enclosure, near a highway district retention pond, and wandered from lawn to lawn through a neighborhood, looking for snacks and meeting the neighbors. Aug. 3, 2018.
A trucking company wants to build a terminal next to a mobile home park in fast-growing Boise. Residents fear diesel fumes, 24/7 noise, increased traffic. The controversy pits affordable housing and a vulnerable population against business.
The new Albertsons on Broadway Avenue has two stories, fresh-baked goods made from scratch, cheese made from scratch or carved in the store from blocks, an upstairs bar and dozens of other features Albertsons is trying out for the first time.
In this past winter, Idaho beekeepers lost nearly 26 percent of their bees. With the help from local farmers, Whole Foods Market keeps bees on the roof of its downtown Boise location to raise public awareness about the issues bees are facing.
Leaders at Boise's El Korah Shrine Temple want their ballroom's famous murals restored. In the process, artwork by Boise set and sign painter Harry Hopffgarten was discovered. Now El Korah is raising money to save it all.
Kevin 'The Music Man' has visited St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute once a week for 5+ years, to play piano for and take requests from cancer and chemo patients. Today in Kevin's 'Drip Lounge,' patient Richard Hall provided some vocals.
Boise Police Chief Bill Bones was at the scene of the June 30, 2018, stabbing spree that left nine victims hospitalized soon after it occurred. The chief talked this week about that horrible night and his pride in the city of Boise.
Zookeepers say Revan will need some time to explore and get accustomed to his new surroundings. Revan will be on exhibit Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, alternating with the two female lions, for the foreseeable future.
Refugees and other Boiseans shocked by Saturday's knife attack on refugee children and adults responded quickly by organizing a rally. On Monday evening, hundreds gathered at City Hall for a vigil, bringing cards and bouquets of white flowers.