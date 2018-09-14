Break out your pumpkin spice lattes. The Treasure Valley’s corn maze season is upon us

The season we’ve been waiting for is finally here. Crisp air, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and hot apple cider is what many look forward to when fall approaches. Luckily, all of those things can be found under one roof (or farm). The Treasure Valley is home to some of the best corn mazes and festivals in Idaho, and they are guaranteed to satisfy those year-long fall cravings.





Here’s our guide to making the most of the Treasure Valley’s corn mazes.

Home of Idaho’s original corn maze, the Farmstead Festival begins the fall season with hayrides, thousands of pick-able pumpkins and a maze creation carved into 18 acres of corn. This also may be the last year at the Farmstead’s current location before Idaho Central Credit Union builds a regional mortgage center and call center on the property.

The corn maze’s lease is renewed at the end of every year, according to Farmstead’s co-owner Hillary Lowe, leaving the chance for a relocation near the corn maze’s current spot. But don’t fret, the owners plan to keep Farmstead how it is, and they’re moving only a few miles away.

· The MAiZE— The Farmstead’s signature attraction is a creation carved into 18 acres of corn and divided into two phases. This year’s creation will feature an Idaho’s famous potatoes design.

· Pumpkin Patch— Another attraction that may be a-peeling to you is their pumpkin patch. Take a hayride to the pumpkin patch that has thousands of pumpkins to choose from. The patch will have more than 40 different varieties of pumpkins, gourds and Indian corn.

· Field of Screams— This haunted trail takes place from dark to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night in October in the corn maze.

There will also be pig races, corn poppers, Rusty the Very Big Beast, the candy cannon and much more to enjoy on any fall day. Special events run all season long, such as Scout Day and Patch’s Pumpkin Party. On Friday nights, the Farmstead will also feature a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. For information, visit the corn maze’s website at farmsteadfestival.com.

The season starts Sept. 21 and will end Nov. 3.

HOURS

Monday-Thursday, with a two-for-one deal on Tuesdays

4-9 p.m.

Ask for the 2-for-1 Tuesday deal!

Friday & Saturday (Closed Sunday)

10 a.m.-11 p.m.

$8.49 (Mon-Thurs) / $12.26 (Anytime)

1020 S. Rackham Way in Meridian

Join Randy and Sherrie Feist on their farm for their 15th season hosting a family friendly fall event that provides the Treasure Valley’s official Boise State University Bronco corn maze, along with much more.

· Corn Maze—The 15 acre corn maze celebrates the Boise State Broncos by creating their official corn maze. The maze is separated into three paths that range from a quarter mile to over three miles, with all three paths totaling nearly six miles.

· Pumpkin Patch— Pick any pumpkin you wish at this pick-your-own pumpkin patch. The patch features more than 20 different variations of squash and pumpkins, all ranging in size and color.

· Pony Rides— Children can ride ponies for five tokens per ride.

A giant slide, free petting zoo, a straw bale maze and much more can be found at Linder Farms. Special events throughout the season can be found on Linder Farm’s Facebook page.

The season starts Sept. 21 and will end Oct. 31.

HOURS

Monday-Thursday

5-9 p.m.

Friday

5-10 p.m.

Saturday

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Farm admission with adult corn maze (age 12 and older): $12

7165 S. Linder Road in Meridian

The only operating farm still in existence on Eagle Road has many fall festivities that will give everyone a taste of farm life.

· Corn Maze— Try not to get lost in this year’s Taterdash-inspired corn maze. The maze is about 4 miles long and ranges in difficulty.

· Bunny Hill— Find a furry friend to play with at one of the most popular attractions for kids. Bunny Handlers will introduce kids of all ages to dozens bunnies that roam free around Bunny Hill.

· Nyah’s Haunted Woods—Follow the dark trial to an actual Living Haunted House where if you survive, you get to meet the 182-year-old baby zombie Nyah. Availability and ticket prices can be found on their its website.

Enjoy several other activities such as storytelling, pony rides, a potato slingshot and petting farm animals.

The season starts Sept. 22 and will end Nov. 6.

Monday-Thursday

4-9 p.m.

Friday

4-11 p.m.

Saturday

10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday

Noon-8 p.m.

Weekdays (Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays) — $8

Weekends (Fridays, Saturdays, & Sundays) — $11

Season Pass (Weekdays & Weekends) — $34

3250 N. Eagle Road in Eagle