Real Japanese culture showcased at weekend festival in Boise

Saki Yamada, 21, ties prizes on the end of strings at the 1,000 Strings booth at the 11th annual Japan Day. For a dollar token, customers pick out one string from a handfull and see what they get at the other end. It’s a game very similar to those at street festivals in Japan, she says. Yamada, an exchange student at Boise State University, has been in Boise three weeks. “I thought in Boise there were only a few Japanese people,” she said. “I’m so happy.” Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com