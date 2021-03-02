Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Idaho girl abducted by unknown suspect

Police issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday night for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Bingham County in Eastern Idaho.

Francine Corine Baird was last seen Monday at 11 p.m., according to an Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse flyer shared on social media by Idaho State Police. Baird is described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She’s 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 104 pounds. She may be wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police said Baird is believed to be “in imminent danger.” She was reportedly abducted by an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information on Baird’s whereabouts should call 911.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll update this story as we learn more.