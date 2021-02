Local New taco truck rolls into Nampa with all things birria February 15, 2021 01:03 PM

La Garnacha de Apapacha, a recent addition to a spicy list of taco trucks in the Treasure Valley, offers the trendy birria tacos, quesabirrias, tacos de canasta and even birria pizza. Cook Fabrizio Sanchez says take a risk, you'll like it.