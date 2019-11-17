Dressed traditionally as “La Adelita,” Lizet Villa leads Escaramuza Charra Sueño Dorado, an all-female performance riding troupe. The group is one of two escaramuza teams in Idaho. Sueño Dorado (Golden Dream) is still building its group of women to perform locally-with the dream of one day traveling to Mexico to compete in the sport’s biggest championship event.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Escaramuza Charra Sueño Dorado, an all-female performance riding team, practices at a lienzo charro northwest of Caldwell in August. The team practices after work on Friday nights until twilight fades to dusk.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
“We hope to get more (escaramuza) teams so this culture and our traditions don’t die–that they keep growing, growing, growing,” said Paloma Sanchez, a member of Escaramuza Charra Sueño Dorado.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Emma Madera, center, laughs with her escaramuza teammates Paloma Sanchez, left, Martha Surano as the group gathers for pracitce.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Escaramuza Charra Sueño Dorado rides in formation as an opening act for Los Toros Barbaros concert at the Payette County Fair Grounds in New Plymouth Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Lizet Villa and Paloma Sanchez share a mirror propped up against a horse trailer as they dress as “Adelitas” for a performance in New Plymouth. Adelitas were women who participated in the Mexican Revolution, riding their horses into battle.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Nayeli Flores, Martha Surano and Paloma Sanchez form a bow-tying chain as Escaramuza Charra Sueño Dorado prepares for a performance in New Plymouth Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Lizet Villa watches her escaramuza team come together during a practice in August.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Nayeli Flores, 18, hoists a saddle onto her horse as the escaramuza team readies for practice northwest of Caldwell.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Nayeli Flores readies her horse with a braided tail as Escaramuza Charra Sueño Dorado starts practice.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Alex Cosio watches an escaramuza practice from the perimeter of the lienzo charro. Cosio competes in rodeo as a charro. His girlfriend, Lizet Villa, captains Escaramuza Charra Sueño Dorado.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
While the women of Escaramuza Charra Sueño Dorado practice, the men take a break after helping with the horses.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Bianca Villa, 9, and Paloma Sanchez, 13, (Paloma’s daughter) wear the official practice shirts of Escaramuza Charra Sueño Dorado and hope to be on the riding team someday.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Riders in Escaramuza Charra Sueño Dorado, spin their horses during one of their choreographed moves inside a lienzo (round arena) northwest of Caldwell in August. The precision riding team starts practice after work and continues to dusk.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Miguel Muñoz straightens the hat of his son Gael, with mother Paloma Sanchez as the escaramuza team takes a break from a pre-performance practice in New Plymouth.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Escaramuza Charra Sueño Dorado leaves the arena in New Plymouth smiling after a performance in front of cheering crowd.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Paloma Sanchez displays the sash knot of one of her “La Adelita” dresses.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Riding specialized sidesaddles, Areatna Ramos and Emma Madera practice in a circular lienzo charro arena northwest of Caldwell with their escaramuza riding team.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Alex Cosio helps girlfriend Liza Villa with her sash as the team readies for a performance in September.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Nayeli Flores, Paloma Sanchez and Lizet Villa take selfies after performing at an event in New Plymouth.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Escaramuza Charra Sueño Dorado walks through the choreographed routine before riding at a faster pace. The precision riding team practices often to make sure the team is comfortable with the maneuvers.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Federico Villa, Lizet’s father, helps prepare her horse for escaramuza practice as families arrive after work on a Friday night in August.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Isaias Flores keeps the horse in position as Martha Surano rises onto her mount for escaramuza practice.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
As the last wisp of light leaves the sky, members of Escaramuza Charra Sueño Dorado leave the practice arena on a warm August night.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com