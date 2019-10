Local Surf’s Up Puppy Shack refunds money after buyers say pups got parvovirus October 23, 2019 02:50 PM

Matthew Milligan, owner of Surf's Up Puppy Shack in Meridian, says he takes great care to keep dogs free of canine parvovirus and other disease. He works with breeders to find homes for puppies, but two recent purchases were diagnosed with parvo.