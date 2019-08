Local Central Foothills Neighborhood seeks to block Eyrie Terrace development above Boise’s 36th Street and Hillside to Hollow Reserve area August 19, 2019 07:00 AM

Homeowner Tim Breuer and the Central Foothills Neighborhood Association hope to block a proposed 30-home Eyrie Terrace development extending homes above 36th Street and Quail Hollow Golf Course in Boise.