Water truck plunges off cliff at Twin Falls Park, driver seriously injured

COURTESY IDAHO STATE POLICE

TWIN FALLS — A truck driver suffered severe injuries Wednesday after he was forced to jump from a water tanker truck before it plunged over a cliff. Police say the brakes failed on the truck Jared Rieff, Twin Falls, was driving and the wheels ran him over after he jumped from the cab.

Rieff was driving for his employer, Kloepfer, Inc., which is repaving the grade leading to Twin Falls Park, Cpl. Michael Marrott of the Idaho State Police said.

The truck landed on an access road below the cliff, police said.

Rieff flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Marrott said. Marrott, the primary investigator of the accident, has not yet been able to find out why the brakes failed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kloepfer, Inc. is also investigating, said Mike Landrum, safety manager. The investigation continues, he said.