Free doughnuts at Meridian Krispy Kreme — with donations to the children of a slain couple

Krispy Kreme in Meridian will hold a donation drive today to raise funds for the children of a man and woman who were shot to death earlier this month.
From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Krispy Kreme will offer all of its doughnuts and drinks for free — while accepting donations to benefit four girls.
On Jan. 6, Jose and Heidi De Leon were shot and killed by Edward Lynn Epps Jr. — Heidi’s ex-husband, who barged into the De Leons’ house with firearms — before a standoff with police in the 4900 block of West Charles Street in Meridian. Epps and Heidi De Leon had two daughters, and she had recently petitioned to modify child support arrangements.
There also had been a civil protection order served to Epps mandating that he stay away from Heidi De Leon.
Both of their daughters were in the house when Epps stormed in. Also at home was a daughter of Jose De Leon’s. One of the girls escaped and ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help; Epps held the other two girls captive for a time before releasing them to police. He then killed himself.
The money raised at Wednesday’s event will go to help those three girls as well as another daughter.
“This cuts all of our hearts. We all live here in this community,” Krispy Kreme district manager Mike Fortier told the Statesman. “This story kind of touched all of our hearts ... so we asked our ownership group if they were willing to do something like this.”
