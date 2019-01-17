Idaho’s top catches of 2018

Work demands left Drew Turbow with just 30 minutes to wet a line at a local pond between shifts. But he took full advantage by landing this lunker largemouth bass, a new personal best!
After wrestling this big sturgeon on a hot summer day, Cody Ard decided to cool off by joining it for a swim in the Snake River.
Dylan Smith had a day to remember on Payette Lake in McCall, where he boated this incredible Mackinaw trout — a 41.5-inch beast that broke the state catch-and-release record and likely weighed over 30 pounds!
Andrew Alexander caught this beautiful Chinook salmon on the Salmon River near Stanley.
Noted lunker chaser Jon Urban struck again with this 21.5-inch smallmouth bass caught at C.J. Strike Reservoir.
Ron Starry caught and released this huge native steelhead on the Salmon River near Shoup.
Patrick Olsen tried every dry fly in his box to entice this whopper cutthroat. When that failed, Patrick wisely switched to a streamer and was immediately rewarded with what he calls the best fishing experience of his life.
Eric Cetovick caught a surprise steelhead while trout fishing on the Little Salmon River. Armed only with a 5-weight rod and a small trout net, he still managed to catch and release this beautiful hen.
James Dhaenens shows off a huge, toothy bull trout caught on the South Fork Boise River.
Victoria Hennessey smiles as she lands her first fish, a feisty bluegill caught at Sego Prairie Pond.
Tim Rawley shows off one of countless smallmouth bass he caught with his fly rod on a Hells Canyon float trip.
Dana Hoxsey enjoyed catching this big rainbow trout in the Hagerman Wildlife Management Area.
Jose Alejandro with a personal-best, 22-inch rainbow trout he caught at Marsing Pond in December. The fish snapped Jose’s 4-pound line at the bank, but he lunged elbow-deep into the frigid water to rescue his well-earned prize!
Levi Ferrin caught this monster largemouth bass at the Whitewater Park ponds in Boise.
Madysen Ard shows off a gorgeous, 30-inch Snake River steelhead.
Jed Simpson hooked into this beauty of a brown trout while honing his streamer fishing tactics on the Boise River.
Three-year-old Emily Fullmer celebrated her first fishing trip by catching this nice rainbow trout at an alpine lake near Stanley.
Abigail Murphy only caught one fish at Esther Simplot Pond on this day, but a beautiful largemouth bass made it worth the trip!
Gary Voss pulled in this unexpected catch — a walleye caught in the Snake River near Swan Falls Dam.
Lorenzo Garcia was all smiles after boating this chunky smallmouth bass.
Rich Baird Caught this 10-pound channel catfish in Riverside Pond using an ultralight rod spooled with 6-pound line.
Kim Hanley was stoked to chalk up her new personal best smallmouth bass.
Jaysen Whitt enjoyed this early spring smallmouth double-up at C.J. Strike Reservoir.
At the end of a slow day of fishing, Lottie Whittaker cobbled together a wacky rig lure using spare soft plastics. To Lottie’s surprise and delight, the makeshift lure quickly landed two fish — a big catfish and this nice smallmouth bass.
Sometimes it pays to brave the cold. Just ask Garrett Buffington, who boated these big smallmouth bass during a December trip to Brownlee Reservoir.
Carlleen Brehmer pulled this feisty rainbow trout out of Mormon Reservoir.
Beau Baker landed this big Chinook salmon on the Salmon River near Riggins.
Kelly Jordan waited until the 11th hour to catch his biggest fish of 2018, landing this white sturgeon at 11:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Daniel Ortiz shows off a football-shaped Owyhee River brown trout.
Jim Brogan capped his day in style at the Airport Pond near Emmett, hooking this 4-pound largemouth at sunset on a topwater lure.
Matt Stone shows off a husky smallmouth bass he caught at C.J. Strike Reservoir.
Sturgeon whisperer Ron Klimes shows off yet another dino he caught from his one-man pontoon boat near Sugar Cube Creek.
Jamie Larsen knows how to de-stress after a long day at the office — with some bass therapy!
Multispecies enthusiast Jerry Chongphaisane shows off the biggest prize any Idaho angler can wrangle — a mighty white sturgeon.
DJ DiNardo caught quite a surprise in the Boise River — this brilliantly colored tiger trout!