Here’s where Boise stacks up on the list of best craft beer cities

When it comes to best craft beer cities, the Pacific Northwest is well-represented in the latest national list.

SmartAsset came out with its report earlier this month, using a variety of factors like total microbreweries, bars per 10,000 residents and the average price of a pint. Boise ranked 29th.

SmartAsset estimated Boise has 12 breweries, equating to 5.3 per 100,000 residents.

With the average pint price of $5, Boise’s price is about in the middle compared to most prices for the cities on the list. The lowest average price on the list is in Duluth, Minn. at $2 a pint, while the highest average price is $8 in San Francisco.

In 2017, Boise ranked 31 on the list.

With its 67 microbreweries, Portland, Ore., topped the list, beating eighth-ranked Seattle and its 63 microbreweries. Bend, Ore., ranked 5th on the list while Eugene, Ore., ranked 15th. Bellingham ranked 28th, Spokane 32nd and Tacoma 33rd.





The SmartAsset article noted that breweries have taken off across the U.S., jumping from 880 in 2010 to 2,802 in 2016.