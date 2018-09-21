Boise Police use the Lip Sync Challenge to honor a fallen officer

Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating.
The Boise Fire Department is responding to an emergency situation on the 400 block of South Ninth Street in or near the Knitting Factory, according to the police scanner. Smoke could be seen from the alleyway near the Knit.
The Idaho 2nd Amendment Alliance’s Gun Rights Rally was held Saturday in Downtown Boise. People from as far as North Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Utah and California gathered in Boise to take a stance for gun rights.
Idaho company LCW Supercritical Technologies has developed a yarn-like material that can be used to effectively pull uranium for nuclear fuel and other heavy metals from seawater, turning nuclear power into a true renewable resource.
Patricia Edwards received Idaho’s first allogeneic stem cell transplant in May as part of her treatment for myeloid leukemia. Her doctors say it was Edwards only chance at survival. Edwards chose the transplant, and 104 days later, is celebrating.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.