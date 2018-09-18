Vehicle rams into Boise bus stop shelter, plus 2 other cars at Vista and Overland

At least three vehicles were involved in a collision on the Boise Bench on Tuesday that included an SUV ramming into a bus stop shelter on Vista Avenue.
The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Vista Avenue and Overland Road, slowing traffic around the intersection. Boise Police said in a Tweet that one vehicle crashed into two other vehicles and the unoccupied bus stop.
One person in one of the vehicles was injured and taken to the hospital.
By 11:45 a.m., tow trucks were on scene, preparing to pull three vehicles off the road.
As of about noon, no citations had been issued and Boise Police reported that the crash was under investigation. Names have not been disclosed yet.
Comments