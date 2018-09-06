They named their search and rescue boat after a woman, but not for good luck

Idaho company LCW Supercritical Technologies has developed a yarn-like material that can be used to effectively pull uranium for nuclear fuel and other heavy metals from seawater, turning nuclear power into a true renewable resource.
Patricia Edwards received Idaho’s first allogeneic stem cell transplant in May as part of her treatment for myeloid leukemia. Her doctors say it was Edwards only chance at survival. Edwards chose the transplant, and 104 days later, is celebrating.
A kindergarten teacher at Alhambra Primary School in Illinois explains the strategies she uses to set up a safe learning environment for her new students. The school had its first day of kindergarten on Aug. 16.
Morning Star Christian Church in Boise and a school that are on a list of properties seized by federal authorities as part of indictments against the Babichenko family is still operating, but members say its bank account was frozen.
The Sky Ride, which looks like a two- or three-person ski lift, is the biggest new attraction at the fair. The ride offers an eight- to 10 minute ride, with a view of the festivities from four stories off the ground.
Sixteen Treasure Valley residents were accused of drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and counterfeit goods trafficking and were indicted after a large-scale investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.