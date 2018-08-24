Yes, this bar’s new name was inspired by an ACHD project.

The Sky Ride, which looks like a two- or three-person ski lift, is the biggest new attraction at the fair. The ride offers an eight- to 10 minute ride, with a view of the festivities from four stories off the ground.
Sixteen Treasure Valley residents were accused of drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and counterfeit goods trafficking and were indicted after a large-scale investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Students attending Amity Elementary in South Boise are greeted back to school with a new building. The old school, which was plagued by a leaking roof and aging facilities. The Boise School District built a new school after a successful bond vote.
"The colors represent the Idaho skies, the mountains, the rivers — those nice blues and greens," said artist Jason Keeble of Boise's newest public art piece that fills the entire intersection at 8th and Fulton Streets with a pattern of rectangles.
Personal belongings of Irish-American actress Maureen O'Hara will be for sale on Friday, August 17 at Ricochet Home Consignment in Garden City. Items will be priced anywhere from $5 to $1,000. The items include vintage dresses, shoes and more.
Millie Reddig, Boise, is a self-confessed crazy cat lady who drives "The Catmobile," a '93 Toyota Camry she painted herself. Reddig is part of a community of cat lovers that helps manage feral cat colonies.