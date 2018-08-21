Islamic Center of Boise celebrates Eid al-Adha

Students attending Amity Elementary in South Boise are greeted back to school with a new building. The old school, which was plagued by a leaking roof and aging facilities. The Boise School District built a new school after a successful bond vote.
"The colors represent the Idaho skies, the mountains, the rivers — those nice blues and greens," said artist Jason Keeble of Boise's newest public art piece that fills the entire intersection at 8th and Fulton Streets with a pattern of rectangles.
Personal belongings of Irish-American actress Maureen O'Hara will be for sale on Friday, August 17 at Ricochet Home Consignment in Garden City. Items will be priced anywhere from $5 to $1,000. The items include vintage dresses, shoes and more.
Millie Reddig, Boise, is a self-confessed crazy cat lady who drives "The Catmobile," a '93 Toyota Camry she painted herself. Reddig is part of a community of cat lovers that helps manage feral cat colonies.
An emergency ordinance was put in place Tuesday afternoon to prevent the demolition of a historic home and surrounding structures in Downtown Boise. The home, located at 140 West Main Street, was built in 1897 by Alfred Eoff.
The Idaho State Historical Museum closed in August 2014. It’s scheduled to reopen Oct. 12, following an upgrade that added 18,000 square feet to the 30,000-square-foot building. A bid problem caused the project to take a year longer than planned.