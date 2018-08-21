Islamic Center of Boise celebrates Eid al-Adha

Hundreds of devout Muslims gathered at the Islamic Center of Boise on Tuesday, Aug. 21, to celebrate one of their faith’s most important holidays, Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice.
Heads turn when The Catmobile drives by

Millie Reddig, Boise, is a self-confessed crazy cat lady who drives "The Catmobile," a '93 Toyota Camry she painted herself. Reddig is part of a community of cat lovers that helps manage feral cat colonies.

This crazy cat lady has a heart of gold

Millie Reddig has opened her Boise home to a long list of cats that were "unadoptable" even to most animal lovers. Involved with animal rescues and feral cat colonies for the past ten years, Millie usually says yes, when others say no.

What can you do to stop animal abuse?

Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.