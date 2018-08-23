This Boise Taco Bell location isn’t going away. It’ll just have less, um, purple

Just across the road from the Overland Park Shopping Center, what was once a colorful Taco Bell building is now a scene of caution tape and large construction equipment.
But do not fear, Taco Bell lovers. The structure built in its place is merely a remodel, bringing the building up to code and making it consistent with the company’s new design aesthetic.
HC Company, Inc. was hired to construct the new building — located at 7070 W. Overland Road — along with architectural work from BRS Architects. This remodeling comes on the heels of a recently-completed Taco Bell in Kuna, the design of which is similar to the design of its soon-to-be Overland location.
“From around 2000 to 2010 (Taco Bell) had a more Southwestern theme, but this one is much more modern,” said James Thomas, project manager with HC Company, Inc. “It’s pretty rustic, and they definitely toned down the purple.”
Thomas said his team’s goal is to have the project completed by the end of the year.
