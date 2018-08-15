Hollywood actress Maureen O’Hara’s belongings are for sale
Personal belongings of Irish-American actress Maureen O'Hara will be for sale on Friday, August 17 at Ricochet Home Consignment in Garden City. Items will be priced anywhere from $5 to $1,000. The items include vintage dresses, shoes and more.
Millie Reddig, Boise, is a self-confessed crazy cat lady who drives "The Catmobile," a '93 Toyota Camry she painted herself. Reddig is part of a community of cat lovers that helps manage feral cat colonies.
Millie Reddig has opened her Boise home to a long list of cats that were "unadoptable" even to most animal lovers. Involved with animal rescues and feral cat colonies for the past ten years, Millie usually says yes, when others say no.
An emergency ordinance was put in place Tuesday afternoon to prevent the demolition of a historic home and surrounding structures in Downtown Boise. The home, located at 140 West Main Street, was built in 1897 by Alfred Eoff.
The Idaho State Historical Museum closed in August 2014. It’s scheduled to reopen Oct. 12, following an upgrade that added 18,000 square feet to the 30,000-square-foot building. A bid problem caused the project to take a year longer than planned.
More than 100 goats belonging to a goat rental business in Boise escaped their enclosure, near a highway district retention pond, and wandered from lawn to lawn through a neighborhood, looking for snacks and meeting the neighbors. Aug. 3, 2018.