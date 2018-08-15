The personal treasures of Hollywood legend Maureen O’Hara are up for sale in Boise

Maureen O’Hara, the glamorous Hollywood star of classic films such as “The Quiet Man,” “Miracle on 34th Street” and “The Parent Trap” spent her last years in the Treasure Valley.
Now, her family is offering the community a chance to own a piece of her legacy.
“It’s really something special for the community,” said Marcia Schaumburg, owner of Ricochet Home Consignment, where the sale will take place. “It was her grandson’s idea. He wanted for people here in Boise to have a glimpse of her past life.”
The sale starts on Friday, Aug. 17, which would have been O’Hara’s 98th birthday, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 19.
Her grandson, Conor FitzSimmons, moved her here from Ireland where she retired in her later years. She became a local celebrity, appearing at events such as her 93rd birthday celebration at the Egyptian Theatre in 2013. She was living here when she received her honorary Oscar in 2014. O’Hara died here in 2015 and is buried at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C., next to her last husband, aviator Charles Blair. FitzSimmons will be at the sale on Friday.
Attendees can take home a slice of the fiery Irish-born actress’ most personal belongings — from the perfume and dolls she collected, to her designer clothing and memorabilia, Schaumburg says.
They’re not talking prices, but they say there will be items from $5 to $1,000 and more.
Known for her bright red hair and bold screen presence, she became one of the most popular movie stars of cinema’s Golden Age, and she lived a very glamorous life. She wore clothing made for her by a personal designer and had a taste for the good life.
“A lot of her clothes came from Ireland and Paris,” Izze Rumpp, owner of Nana’s Collective, a vintage clothing store in Garden City. She appraised O’Hara’s clothing. “There is lots of incredible pieces. Some of them have unusual design elements.”
The clothing ranges in size from about a six to a 12 or 14, Schaumburg says.
It’s not just dresses. You’ll find shoes, purses and handbags, and handmade leather from Mexico. There are a few personal mementos such as a large quilt a fan made for her with the titles of her films, and one of her Annie Moore dolls she designed to commemorate the first immigrant who entered the United States through Ellis Island.
This is the third time O’Hara’s possessions have been auctioned off. In 2016, there was an auction in Ireland and then one in New York City. FitzSimmons also donated all his grandmother’s exceptional fashions — ball gowns and Hollywood costumes — to the Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum in County Limerick, Ireland. O’Hara supported that museum for many years. Now they’ve built a new wing to house her collection, which also includes her Oscar.
If you go
Maureen O’Hara Estate Sale, Ricochet Home Consignment, 5777 Glenwood St., 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
