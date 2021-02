Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccines: Live Virtual Q&A with Dr. Pate and Dr. Ahlquist February 04, 2021 01:41 PM

Join Idaho Statesman health reporter Audrey Dutton; former St. Luke’s CEO and Idaho coronavirus working group member David Pate; and former emergency physician and co-founder of Crush the Curve Idaho Dr. Tommy Ahlquist for a live, virtual Q&A.