Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Booster shot, pain relievers, eye injuries & more

In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) AP

More than 25.7 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday, Jan. 29, 8 a.m. EST, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 433,000 people who have died nationwide.

Globally, there are now more than 101.5 million confirmed cases of the highly infectious virus, with more than 2.1 million reported deaths.

About 21.6 million Americans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 28, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker shows. More than 4.2 million of them have been inoculated with their second dose, meaning they’ve received maximum protection against the coronavirus.

Here’s what happened between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28.

Will COVID-19 vaccines need a booster shot to combat variants?

There are now three coronavirus variants of concern spreading in the U.S. — one from the U.K., another from Brazil and a third from South Africa.

Both authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. appeared to protect against the new variants in laboratory tests, but further research by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have confirmed that its shots showed significantly weaker responses against the South African variant.

Both companies recently announced they will begin testing what they call booster shots to amp up immune responses to the variant, which seems to spread more easily between people.

Avoid pain relievers before getting a COVID-19 vaccine

Health experts warn against taking pain relievers such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen before getting a COVID-19 vaccine to prevent uncomfortable side effects the shot may cause.

Although existing research suggests these medications might affect antibody responses to the jab, no tests have been done involving COVID-19 vaccines.

Here’s what you need to know.

What happens if second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is delayed?

Both coronavirus vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S. require two doses separated by about one month to offer maximum protection against COVID-19.

The idea of delaying second doses has surfaced as one that could potentially save more lives in a shorter period of time. But some health experts say the move is risky because the practice has not been tested, while others say our immune systems can handle delays up to months.

Continue reading to learn more about the maximum amount of time health officials suggest between doses.

Eye injuries spike in kids due to sanitizer use in pandemic

Public spaces have become dotted with hand sanitizer stations to help curb coronavirus spread, but a new study out of France shows these dispensers might be to blame for the striking rates of chemical exposure to children’s eyes during the pandemic.

Two children even required surgery to repair the damage.

Researchers explain why hand sanitizer is so toxic in the eyes, and why it’s hurting kids more often.

Is it safe to mix, match COVID-19 vaccines after first dose?

Short answer: it’s not recommended because clinical trials have not tested if the mixing and matching affects the vaccines’ efficacy and safety.

Such a move during the ongoing pandemic would likely delay the administration of second doses — another unknown regarding how plays on timing might affect a COVID-19 vaccine’s ability to offer full protection.

Read on to learn what health officials say about mixing vaccines.

Candy could be another COVID-19 screening tool

Researchers at The Ohio State University hope candy will improve screening tools for COVID-19.

Because loss of smell and taste affects nearly 90% of people with the coronavirus, the team says cheap and widely available candy can help catch asymptomatic individuals before they spread the virus to more people.

Here’s what the researchers have planned.

People of color should be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines, Fauci says

People who live in under-served communities, which often include Black and brown people, should receive prioritization in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

So far, white people have been vaccinated at rates up to three times higher than Black people in the 16 states who have released vaccination data by racial demographics.

Yet, there remains a hesitancy among some people of color in getting the vaccine, based on a history of medical malpractice against their communities.

