Ben Carson is latest in Trump administration to test positive for COVID-19, reports say

Ben Carson is the latest member of the Trump administration to test positive for COVID-19, reports say.

Carson, the Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary, tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning, according to reports from ABC News, Politico and Bloomberg News.

He got tested at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the same place President Donald Trump received treatment for COVID-19, ABC News reported.

Carson’s deputy chief of staff told ABC he was “in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”

Carson attended an election night party at the White House, Bloomberg reported.

A day after the election, Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, tested positive for COVID-19, followed by at least five others at the White House, The New York Times reported.

