Boise’s rich got richer from the Trump tax cuts. Calculate it for yourself

President Donald Trump has said it’s time to consider another tax cut — as evidence mounts that wealthier taxpayers in Idaho benefited a lot more than others from his first one.

The wealthy got roughly twice as big a break, as measured by the percent change in after-tax income, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation.

Those earning $200,000 and up had an estimated average tax cut of 5.3% if they lived in the state’s First Congressional District, which includes parts of the Boise area and the western part of the state.

The cut averaged 5.2% in the Second District, which includes parts of the Boise area and points east, including Twin Falls, Idaho City and Pocatello.

In the First District, though, those earning between $25,000 and $200,000 had a cut estimated between 2.1% and 2.5%. In the Second District, the savings in those income brackets were figured to range from 2.1% to 2.8%.

You can calculate it for yourself here.

Business benefits from tax cuts

Rep. Russ Fulcher, a Republican who represents the First District, urged looking at the broader economic gains that stemmed at least in part from the tax cuts.

“The businesses did better off this last go-round,” he said. “The benefit seems to have been greater towards the business community as opposed to the middle class.”

But, Fulcher added, “Frankly what we’ve started to see it does (help) because those businesses have created more jobs and that has been fruitful for the middle class in our state.”

Without specifically pointing to the 2017 tax cuts, a study by the nonpartisan Brookings Institution, released in May, was cautious about the use of business tax incentives to boost economic growth.

“The city will need to foster firms that can employ Boise’s workers, provide benefits, and pay a living wage,” the study said.

“For example, rather than offering incentives to companies building data centers that employ few workers, leaders should reserve tax dollars for Boise’s at-risk industries, companies that add high-tech density and high quality jobs and encourage other industries that absorb existing skills,” it said.

One such sector: Beverage manufacturing. Brookings explained that “the industry requires many inputs that Boise already provides to other sectors; it is growing across the country,and is likely to provide jobs to people who have been discouraged by the labor market since the recession.”

Congress and the White House are trying to ease the lower-income earners’ pain, as they’re actively seeking ways to reduce taxes for lower and middle income earners.

The constituent clamor is clear. “The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is not turning out like President Donald Trump and the Republicans hoped it would — at least, based on the public opinion data we have to date,” Frank Newport, senior scientist at the Gallup Poll, wrote about national sentiment as the income tax filing season ended in April.

After that 2019 income tax filing deadline — the first time most people filed returns affected by the Trump tax law — Gallup found 49% disapproved of the law while 40% approved. Other independent polls had similar results.

Here’s a big reason why:

“The tax cuts were tilted towards higher income households,” said Frank Sammartino, senior fellow at the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center in Washington.

His group had findings similar to those of the Tax Foundation. Nationally, it found taxpayers with incomes below $25,000 would see a tax cut of $40, or 0.3% of after tax income. Those earning $49,000 to $86,000 would get a cut of about $800, or 1.4% of after-tax income.

The percentages keep going up with income, so that those earning between $308,000 and $733,000 get an average cut of about $11,200, or 3.4% of income Those earning more get a cut of about $33,000, or 2.2%.

Overall, about 64.8% of Idaho taxpayers saw taxes go down, while 6.6% had an increase, the center said. Both figures almost exactly match the national average.

The tax law, approved two years ago without any Democratic support, reduced tax rates and limited many popular itemized deductions, notably state and local taxes, while increasing the standard deduction substantially.

But the perception that the law helped the wealthy more persisted.

“A majority of Americans have long believed that upper-income Americans and corporations pay too little in taxes. Did the new law address this situation? Americans say no,” Newport said.

Polls showed that “Americans (correctly) perceived that the law did little to change this and in fact benefited corporations and the rich,” he said.

Tax cuts to be 2020 campaign issue

Taxpayer groups eagerly dispute such claims.

They note that tracking who benefited depends on what data go into an analysis. They cite a study from Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation that found the highest percentage tax breaks went to people with incomes ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The percentages then slide downward as incomes go up.

“If you factor in items such as the estate tax changes or the distribution of the corporate tax cuts, or the new deduction for businesses that declare profits and pay tax through 1040 tax returns, that’s going to show a different picture from examining only taxpayers filing returns with non-business income,” said Pete Sepp, president of the National Taxpayers Union.

The Tax Foundation analysis takes into account the impact of corporate and business-related taxes.

”High-income earners tend to derive a higher proportion of the earnings through items like capital gains and dividends, which increased in value after the corporate rate cut and raised their after-tax incomes,” said Garrett Watson, special projects manager at the Tax Foundation.

Whatever data one uses, a public perception remains — the rich got richer — and the White House is actively looking for ways to cut taxes for the middle class. So are congressional Democrats.

They agree on this much: The 2017 tax cuts are going to be a big 2020 campaign issue.

But for different reasons.

That Trump is considering more middle class tax cuts is “a concession that the tax cuts didn’t work for anyone but the wealthy,” said Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, top Democrat on the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee.

Republicans countered that regardless of what data one uses, “You have to look beyond that and look at the economy. The economy is booming, unemployment is at historic lows and I think everybody has benefited,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a committee member, told McClatchy.

Trump nevertheless is thinking about doing more.

“We are going to be doing a major middle income tax cut if we take back the House and we will be talking about that sometime later,” Trump said last week. Democrats now run the House, while Republicans control the Senate.

But Rep. Richard Neal, chairman of the tax-writing House Ways & Means Committee, told McClatchy he saw no further sweeping middle class tax cut anytime soon.

“I think what it (the White House talk) is is an effort to do is acknowledge the pitfalls of who got what in the 2017 bill. It was pretty lopsided,” the Massachusetts Democrat said of the White House talk..

Idaho’s Fulcher was not sure about further sweeping tax cuts. “I certainly want to look at it,” he said.