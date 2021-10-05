Business

Hertz names ex-Ford Motor chief Mark Fields as interim CEO

The Associated Press

FILE - The company logo is shown on the exterior of a closed Hertz car rental office Saturday, May 23, 2020, in south Denver. The car rental company has named industry veteran Mark Fields as its interim CEO. Fields, the former president and CEO of Ford Motor Co., joined Hertz’s board in June. He takes over the top post at Hertz from Paul Stone, who will now serve as the company’s president and chief operations officer. Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020, hurt by the plunge in travel during the pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Car rental company Hertz has named industry veteran Mark Fields as its interim CEO.

Fields, the former president and CEO of Ford Motor Co., joined Hertz's board in June. He takes over the top post at Hertz from Paul Stone, who will now serve as the company's president and chief operations officer.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020. It was among the first major corporations to be felled by the pandemic last year as infections surged and shut down travel on a global scale for both companies and vacationers. The Estero, Florida-based company has since focused on its restructuring process and exit from bankruptcy protection.

