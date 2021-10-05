Feds raid Lyden Spice, find rat and bird feces, dead bugs

Federal officials raided a Miami warehouse, seizing more than 25,000 boxes and bags of ready-to-eat spices and food additives after investigators found rodent feces, bird droppings and dead and living insects at the facility.

Authorities descended on Lyden Spice Corporation on Friday, saying its spices and food additives, such as monosodium glutamate, crushed red chili and sesame seeds, were in unsanitary conditions, according to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Emails to the company were not immediately returned Monday.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint on behalf of the FDA, alleging that an inspection at Lyden in June found “rodent feces too numerous to count on and around pallets with containers of food, evidence of rodent gnawing and urine on food containers, and rodent nesting material between food pallets,” according to the statement.

FDA investigators also found live and dead insects on food packaging and bird droppings in the food storage area.

“The widespread insanitary conditions found at the Lyden Spice Corporation are disturbing and won’t be tolerated,” acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said.