Students protest hiring of nondeaf leader for deaf school

Both of Georgia's schools for the deaf and hard of hearing are now headed by people who can hear, and the latest hiring has prompted protests by students and resignations by some teachers.

The Georgia Department of Education hired a new superintendent last month at the Atlanta Area School for the Deaf in Clarkston, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The school's former superintendent, who is deaf, left in June for another job.

The new superintendent is white, and some former employees say Black employees were overlooked for promotion, according to the report.

Students at the school held protests last week, before COVID-19 led to a two-week closure. News outlets for the deaf reported students were concerned about audism — discrimination against and dismissive attitudes toward deaf people. They also raised concerns about discrimination against people of color.

A state education department spokeswoman said the agency “stands opposed to audism and other forms of prejudice” and wants to meet with students.

The school’s top leadership includes no people of color or deaf people. The superintendent and one of two assistant principals are white women who can hear, the agency said. Another assistant principal position is unfilled.

Black students make up the largest proportion of enrollment, followed by Hispanic students.

State officials confirmed 12 employees have quit the school. Terynce Butts is one of them. Butts, who can hear and is Black, told the Journal-Constitution that several Black employees, both hearing and deaf, were among those who quit because they thought the hiring process did not respect diversity.

“I’m concerned with equity and inclusion for everyone. Racism is a concern, yes, but also audism and homophobia,” Butts wrote.

He said a Black, deaf woman applied to be superintendent and left the school after she didn’t get an interview.

The state says it hired the best person for the job “based on a full vetting process including review of applications, interviews, and reference checks."

The former superintendent, John Serrano, is now an administrator at Gallaudet University, a private school for the deaf in Washington. He declined to be interviewed, saying in an email that his “heart goes out to the students and teachers/staff affected by the turn of events following my departure.”

Tawny Holmes Hlibok, a deaf professor of deaf studies at Gallaudet, said Georgia set a precedent of deaf leadership by hiring Serrano but rolled back that progress by replacing him with someone who is not deaf.

“If a deaf student goes to a deaf school and they see the leader as a hearing person they’re going to say, ‘You know, that means that I can’t be a leader,’” Holmes Hlibok said.

The longtime leader of the Georgia School for the Deaf in Cave Spring also is not deaf.

Nationally, deaf leaders of deaf schools remain in the minority but their numbers are growing, Holmes Hlibok said. She said Louisiana recently hired its first deaf and Black leader for a school for the deaf and a Tennessee school has a leader raised by deaf parents.