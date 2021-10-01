Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 6 cents at $7.1850 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 11 cents at $5.4625 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced .75 cent at $5.8550 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 12 cents at $12.9275 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell 1.30 cents at $1.2122 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .23 cent at $1.5430 a pound; Oct. lean sogs rose 1.05 cents at $.9187 a pound.