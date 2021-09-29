Beshear: Kentucky to become electric vehicle leader

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford speaks during the official announcement of Ford Motor Company along with SK Innovations in building two electric battery factories in Glendale, Ky., at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The $5.8 billion dollar investment will provide batteries for future Ford electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) AP

Ford's selection of Kentucky to build twin battery plants will vault the state into a global leadership role in the electric vehicle market, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday in celebrating the state's largest economic development project.

A day after the $5.8 billion Glendale project was unveiled, Beshear said the state already is hearing from prospective suppliers that could create more jobs in the state's burgeoning automotive sector.

Beshear joined Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford and the automaker's CEO, Jim Farley, to celebrate the mega-project that will create 5,000 jobs. State lawmakers and other state officials gathered for the event in front of the Kentucky Capitol.

“We are humbled you’ve entrusted us with a big part of your great company’s future," Beshear told the Ford executives. "We will not let you down.”

The project at Glendale in Hardin County will be transformational, positioning Kentucky for global leadership in the fast-developing electric vehicle sector, he said.

“We know horsepower and it’s about to be generated in a whole new way,” the Democratic governor said.

Teaming with its battery partner, SK Innovation of South Korea, Ford said Monday it will spend $5.6 billion in Stanton, Tennessee, where it will build a factory to produce electric F-Series pickups. A joint venture called BlueOvalSK will construct a battery factory on the same site near Memphis, plus the twin battery plants in Glendale.