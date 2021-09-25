Grains mixed, livestock lower.

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained 11 cents at $7.23 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 2 cents at $5.2550 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 7.50 cents at $5.6950 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $12.8125 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell .55 cent at $1.2280 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle lost .55 cent at $1.5450 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .10 cent at $.8435 a pound.