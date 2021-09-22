Business

KB Home: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

KB Home (KBH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $150.1 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were $1.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

KB Home shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.91, a climb of 1% in the last 12 months.

