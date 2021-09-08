FEMA denies disaster declaration for Nicholas County

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's request for a major disaster declaration for Nicholas County, which was impacted by severe flash flooding in late July.

Beshear said Tuesday that he will appeal the decision.

“We believe that the reasons it was denied is that this disaster was more localized than just about any we’ve ever seen. Not just to a small town, but almost to a small part of a small town,” he said at a media briefing. “It was traumatic for each and every one of those families and the denial is not going to help how they feel today.”

The county received more than 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain in a two-hour period, which caused major flash flooding in downtown Carlisle, damaging the city’s wastewater treatment plant, fire station and several businesses. One person died. A federal assessment determined an estimated $3.8 million in damages to roads, bridges, buildings and equipment.

If the appeal is granted, federal funding would become available to help residents and business owners in the area with temporary housing, home repairs and replacing personal property and vehicles.